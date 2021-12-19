Leonard Fournette injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Fournette is expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Saints, per Ian Rapoport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is officially listed as questionable for a Sunday night primetime showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Earlier in the week, Fournette’s status wasn’t looking good. He missed practice entirely on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury that’s apparently a new thing. But he was then able to get in a full session on Friday, and head coach Bruce Arians said that Fournette will indeed play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Leonard Fournette (ankle)

Those kinds of situations are always concerning for a player, but it now looks like the Bucs were just being cautious with their top running back. Fournette is coming off a big game last week, running for 113 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against the Buffalo Bills. He also caught four passes for 19 yards.

Fournette is the unquestioned leader of Tampa Bay’s backfield, dominating the touches. If ever he’s unable to play, Ronald Jones would be the next man up in his place.