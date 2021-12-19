Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Brown is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Packers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is dealing with an illness, but at least it’s not COVID, giving him a chance to play this week. He first showed up on the injury report Thursday, when he missed practice, but he returned on a limited basis for Friday. Brown is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Brown (illness)

It’s a good sign that Brown was able to practice on Friday. However, since we don’t have any kind of confirmation from the team just yet, you’ll want to check the news on Sunday morning to make sure he will be active before slotting him into your fantasy football lineups.

Brown caught five passes on eight targets for 41 yards last week, in a game where the Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson early. They could be without Jackson again this week, but Brown’s role in the offense looks secure enough that a backup quarterback is unlikely to be a huge drag on his overall fantasy appeal.