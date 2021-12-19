Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Gordon and running mate Javonte Williams are both expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals, per Ian Rapoport.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gordon is dealing with injuries to his thumb and hip. However, he was able to practice all week, as a limited participant, and head coach Vic Fangio waved off any concerns about Gordon’s availability this week.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip)

After missing Week 13, Gordon came back with a vengeance last week. He ripped the Detroit Lions for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in that game. The Broncos are still splitting the workload between Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams, with Gordon having a slight edge over Williams in total touches. Williams is also questionable this week, but, like Gordon, he is expected to play.

It’s safe to get Gordon and his backfield mate into your fantasy football lineups this week for a decent matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.