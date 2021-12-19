Melvin Gordon is active for Week 15 vs. Bengals

The Broncos announced Week 15 inactives and Melvin Gordon is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bengals. Gordon was listed as questionable this week due to hips and thumb injuries. He was limited throughout the week.

The Broncos will have their two-headed backfield monster with Javonte Williams also active. Injuries have been an issue since the team returned from its bye, but both players will be available for the second straight week and third time in four weeks. Last week, Gordon had 24 rushes for 111 yards and two touchdowns while Williams had 15 rushes for 73 yards and a score. Denver thumped an awful Lions squad in the game, so that’s probably on the high end of how things can go for the two of them.

This week, the Broncos face the Bengals in a must-win game for both squads. Cincinnati gives up the 14th most fantasy points to opposing running backs. They’re not a Lions-level defense, but they’re not a great unit. Gordon and Williams will both be worth rolling out in Week 15.