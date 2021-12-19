 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marques Valdez-Scantling is active for Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Packers published their Week 15 inactives report and Marques Valdez-Scantling is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Ravens. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 15 inactives and Marques Valdez-Scantling is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Valdez-Scantling was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Valdes-Scantling ultimately couldn’t escape an injury designation this week, although the three limited practices meant the receiver had a great chance to suit up. This Ravens secondary is severely undermanned, which means big things for the speedy Valdes-Scantling who often makes his money on deep throws. Fantasy managers who have the receiver can start him as a mid-level flex play with a higher ceiling. If you’re already down in a playoff matchup and need someone with upside, Valdes-Scantling could be the answer. With Valdes-Scantling becoming the No. 2 receiver, Allen Lazard likely fades in fantasy formats. Look for Aaron Jones to potentially take a hit in the receiving game as well, although Davante Adams won’t be affected.

