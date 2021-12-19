Marquise Brown is active for Week 15 vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 15 inactives and Marquise Brown is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Brown was listed as questionable this week due to a non-COVID illness. He was absent from practice for the first two days but did log a limited session Friday.

Brown was trending towards playing early Sunday and that’s what will now officially happen. As is the case with an illness, even one limited session is typically a sign of the player returning to full capacity by game day. It’s been a rough few weeks for Brown, who has not caught a touchdown pass since coming out of the Week 8 bye. The Packers will offer significant resistance as one of the league’s top defenses, and the Ravens might not have Lamar Jackson for this game. Brown’s upside is high, but the floor has been substantially lowered in the last few games. If Jackson doesn’t play, Brown could become a fringe flex option.