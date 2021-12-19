Leonard Fournette is active for Week 15 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 15 inactives and Leonard Fournette is officially ACTIVE or their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury he picked up in Week 14. He did not practice for two days but ended the week with a limited session.

Bruce Arians said Fournette was going to play in Sunday’s contest, and all indications pointed to him trending in that direction. The running back’s DNPs were ultimately just out of caution, as he is suiting up for this massive division game. Fournette has taken over as the team’s lead running back, and he’ll see some additional work in the receiving game with Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. Fournette was bottled up in the last meeting against the Saints, with 11 total touches for 43 total yards. Managers can expect better production this time around, as Fournette is a fringe RB1 for Week 15.