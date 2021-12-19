James Conner is active for Week 15 vs. Lions

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 15 inactives and James Conner is officially active for their matchup against the Lions. Conner was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He logged two DNP’s before getting in a limited practice on Friday.

Conner looked like a long shot to play early in the week, but a limited practice on Friday got him back on track to play. He has been a touchdown machine this season with 16 scores. He’s also taken over as the lead back with Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. This week, Edmonds should come off of I.R. though, which could limit Conner’s work, as well as his ankle injury.

The matchup with the Lions is a good one and lends itself to a lot of running with a lead if Conner is 100 percent. If Edmonds ends up sitting again, that likely pushes Conner into a big workload and a great fantasy start.