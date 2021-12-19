Aaron Jones is active for Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 15 inactives and Aaron Jones is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to an illness and lingering knee issue, but his availability wasn’t in much doubt.

Jones has seen his touches limited of late, as he’s been dealing with a knee problem. A.J. Dillon has taken over a big percentage of work as the team likely wants his bruising style up front to wear down defenses. Last week Jones scored two touchdowns, but his workload was concerning. His ability and prominence in a great offense makes him an automatic start still, but he’s not as safe as he once was.

The Ravens have a strong run defense, so there is a little more concern there, but Jones is still just too good to ever think about sitting in fantasy football. Get both him and Dillon into your lineups, even in a tough matchup.