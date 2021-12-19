Lamar Jackson is inactive for Week 15 vs. Packers

The Ravens announced Week 15 inactives and Lamar Jackson is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the Packers. Jackson was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He did not practice at all this week.

The Ravens tried to play it close to the vest, but no practices is a strong indicator of where things are heading. It is only surprising in that this is the first time in his pro career Jackson has missed a start due to injury. Tyler Huntley will start in his place against the Packers.

The Ravens have a lengthy injury report and on Saturday they placed Sammy Watkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That coupled with a banged up Marquise Brown leaves Huntley short-handed. Mark Andrews will be plenty active in the passing game, but with Huntley starting, expect a particularly busy afternoon for Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray.

Huntley is a fringe QB1 thanks in part to his scrambling ability. He’s no Jackson, but he does just enough to move him out of QB2 territory and into the back-end of the QB1 area.