How to watch Packers vs. Ravens NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Packers have been dealing with some key injuries on both sides fo the ball, but it appears Green Bay will be able to navigate them. The defense should be getting playmakers back soon, while Aaron Rodgers has said he will play through his toe issue. The Packers are in contention for the top seed in the NFC and should be able to handle Baltimore’s depleted defense.

The Ravens have managed to stay afloat due to Lamar Jackson, but the quarterback is questionable to play in Week 15. Tyler Huntley has filled in before, but the Packers defense is a juggernaut this year. Baltimore’s skill players have dropped off in recent weeks, as has this offense in general. Can the Ravens pull off a shocker here to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff picture?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Packers vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Packers -290, Ravens +230