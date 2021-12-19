Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies on Sunday

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will look to snap their five-game road losing streak tonight against Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies.

These two Western Conference foes just played each other on Wednesday night, where the Grizzlies won 113-103 at Moda Center. Desmond Bane led the way for Memphis with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5.5

The Trail Blazers have not played great basketball on the road this season with a record of 1-11. During their current five-game road losing skid, Portland has been defeated by 16 points per game. The Blazers will try to snap that streak with Lillard back in the starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game.

Lillard scored 43 points on Friday night against the Hornets to help the Blazers snap their seven-game losing streak. The Blazers are 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 games and 1-6 ATS as a road underdog.

The Grizzlies have won five straight games and nine out of their last 10. Memphis has played well on both sides of the floor, especially on defense. In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are holding their opponents 95.4 points per game. Memphis is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games, but 6-5 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 212 and 216. If the first two games are indication of what we may see tonight, then the under is in play. Portland is 15-15 when it comes to the over, while Memphis has a record of 16-14. With the way that the Grizz are playing defense over the last couple of weeks, grab the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.