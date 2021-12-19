Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Suns on Sunday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will continue their six-game road trip tonight against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

The Hornets (16-15) are looking to bounce back from their nine-point defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Suns (23-5) have won four out of their last five games and 13-straight victories at home this season. We will go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. Suns, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +7.5

The Hornets are back at full-strength after having multiple players placed on the health and safety protocols. Ball made his return on Friday night against the Blazers, where he had 27 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 29 minutes played. Charlotte has a record of 8-11 on the road this season and 6-9 against the spread as the road underdog. However, they’re 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 9-5 ATS after a loss.

The Suns have been one of the best teams at home with an outstanding 13-2 record. The last time Phoenix lost at home was on October 27 against the Sacramento Kings. But the Suns are 8-7 ATS at the Footprint Center this season and 13-11 ATS when they listed as the favorite. Phoenix should still end up winning this game, but I think the Hornets with their offense can keep it close.

Over/Under: Under 230

As expected, we have a high point total put out by the oddsmakers for tonight’s game between the Hornets and Suns. Hornets are not great on defense this season and have allowed 125.3 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone over in nine of Charlotte’s 11 games. As for the Suns, they are playing sound defense over their last 10 games (103.1 points per game allowed). This falls in line with the total going under in six of Phoenix’s last nine games.

