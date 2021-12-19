NFL Covid-19 tracker: Who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15 of fantasy football playoffs

The NFL is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 across numerous rosters in Week 15 and it has resulted in three games getting delayed. The Raiders-Browns game was moved from Saturday afternoon to Monday at 5 p.m. ET and Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to new protocols that relax testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players, but that does not impact the players already placed on the various reserve/COVID-19 lists. And with this all happening in the first week of most fantasy football playoffs, there’s a lot to sort out.

Below is a list of offensive skill position players that are currently on a given team’s reserve/COVID-19 list for each of the remaining Week 15 games on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We’ll continue updating this list as players go on the list and come off it.

Panthers vs. Bills

Panthers

QB Matt Barkley

Cardinals vs. Lions

Lions

RB Jamaal Williams

Jets vs. Dolphins

Jets

WR Justin Hardee

WR Jeff Smith

QB Mike White

Dolphins

WR Jaylen Waddle

RB Phillip Lindsay

Cowboys vs. Giants

Cowboys

WR Cedrick Wilson

Giants

WR John Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

Titans vs. Steelers

Texans vs. Jaguars

Bengals vs. Broncos

Broncos

RB Mike Boone

Falcons vs. 49ers

Packers vs. Ravens

Packers

QB Jordan Love

Ravens

WR Sammy Watkins

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Saints

RB Mark Ingram

RB Ty Montgomery

HC Sean Payton

Raiders vs. Browns

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield

QB Case Keenum

RB Kareem Hunt

WR Jarvis Landry

TE Austin Hooper

HC Kevin Stefanski

Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings

RB Alexander Mattison

WR Dede Westbook

WR Dan Chisena

Bears

QB Andy Dalton

WR Allen Robinson

WR Isaiah Coulter

TE Jesse James

Washington vs. Eagles

Eagles

WR Quez Watkins

Washington

QB Taylor Heinicke

QB Kyle Allen

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Cam Sims

TE Sammis Reyes

Seahawks vs. Rams

Seahawks

RB Alex Collins

WR Tyler Lockett

Rams

TE Tyler Higbee

TE Jared Pinkney

TE Johnny Mundt