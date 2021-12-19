 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Covid-19 tracker: Who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15 of fantasy football playoffs

By David Fucillo
Baker Mayfield #6 and Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Landry scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NFL is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 across numerous rosters in Week 15 and it has resulted in three games getting delayed. The Raiders-Browns game was moved from Saturday afternoon to Monday at 5 p.m. ET and Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to new protocols that relax testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players, but that does not impact the players already placed on the various reserve/COVID-19 lists. And with this all happening in the first week of most fantasy football playoffs, there’s a lot to sort out.

Below is a list of offensive skill position players that are currently on a given team’s reserve/COVID-19 list for each of the remaining Week 15 games on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We’ll continue updating this list as players go on the list and come off it.

Panthers vs. Bills

Panthers

QB Matt Barkley

Cardinals vs. Lions

Lions

RB Jamaal Williams

Jets vs. Dolphins

Jets

WR Justin Hardee
WR Jeff Smith
QB Mike White

Dolphins

WR Jaylen Waddle
RB Phillip Lindsay

Cowboys vs. Giants

Cowboys

WR Cedrick Wilson

Giants

WR John Ross
WR Kadarius Toney

Titans vs. Steelers

Texans vs. Jaguars

Bengals vs. Broncos

Broncos

RB Mike Boone

Falcons vs. 49ers

Packers vs. Ravens

Packers

QB Jordan Love

Ravens

WR Sammy Watkins

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Saints

RB Mark Ingram
RB Ty Montgomery
HC Sean Payton

Raiders vs. Browns

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield
QB Case Keenum
RB Kareem Hunt
WR Jarvis Landry
TE Austin Hooper
HC Kevin Stefanski

Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings

RB Alexander Mattison
WR Dede Westbook
WR Dan Chisena

Bears

QB Andy Dalton
WR Allen Robinson
WR Isaiah Coulter
TE Jesse James

Washington vs. Eagles

Eagles

WR Quez Watkins

Washington

QB Taylor Heinicke
QB Kyle Allen
RB Wendell Smallwood
WR Cam Sims
TE Sammis Reyes

Seahawks vs. Rams

Seahawks

RB Alex Collins
WR Tyler Lockett

Rams

TE Tyler Higbee
TE Jared Pinkney
TE Johnny Mundt

More From DraftKings Nation