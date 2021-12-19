NFL Covid-19 tracker: Who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15 of fantasy football playoffs

The NFL is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 across numerous rosters in Week 15 and it has resulted in three games getting delayed. The Raiders-Browns game was moved from Saturday afternoon to Monday at 5 p.m. ET and Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
The NFL and NFLPA agreed to new protocols that relax testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players, but that does not impact the players already placed on the various reserve/COVID-19 lists. And with this all happening in the first week of most fantasy football playoffs, there’s a lot to sort out.
Below is a list of offensive skill position players that are currently on a given team’s reserve/COVID-19 list for each of the remaining Week 15 games on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We’ll continue updating this list as players go on the list and come off it.
Panthers vs. Bills
Panthers
QB Matt Barkley
Cardinals vs. Lions
Lions
RB Jamaal Williams
Jets vs. Dolphins
Jets
WR Justin Hardee
WR Jeff Smith
QB Mike White
Dolphins
WR Jaylen Waddle
RB Phillip Lindsay
Cowboys vs. Giants
Cowboys
WR Cedrick Wilson
Giants
WR John Ross
WR Kadarius Toney
Titans vs. Steelers
Texans vs. Jaguars
Bengals vs. Broncos
Broncos
RB Mike Boone
Falcons vs. 49ers
Packers vs. Ravens
Packers
QB Jordan Love
Ravens
WR Sammy Watkins
Saints vs. Buccaneers
Saints
RB Mark Ingram
RB Ty Montgomery
HC Sean Payton
Raiders vs. Browns
Browns
QB Baker Mayfield
QB Case Keenum
RB Kareem Hunt
WR Jarvis Landry
TE Austin Hooper
HC Kevin Stefanski
Vikings vs. Bears
Vikings
RB Alexander Mattison
WR Dede Westbook
WR Dan Chisena
Bears
QB Andy Dalton
WR Allen Robinson
WR Isaiah Coulter
TE Jesse James
Washington vs. Eagles
Eagles
WR Quez Watkins
Washington
QB Taylor Heinicke
QB Kyle Allen
RB Wendell Smallwood
WR Cam Sims
TE Sammis Reyes
Seahawks vs. Rams
Seahawks
RB Alex Collins
WR Tyler Lockett
Rams
TE Tyler Higbee
TE Jared Pinkney
TE Johnny Mundt