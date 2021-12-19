Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they face the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday in Week 15. The Rams are getting some key players back from their COVID outbreak, including starting running back Darrell Henderson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

In the first meeting between the two teams, Henderson saw 17 carries. He managed 82 yards and a touchdown, while also getting one reception for 17 yards. Even with Sony Michel in the fold, Henderson is the lead back in this offense. If the running back has no setbacks heading into the contest, he should be considered the starter and will likely get between 15-20 touches against Seattle’s porous rush defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henderson is worth starting as a RB2 option in Week 15, especially if he doesn’t have any setbacks heading into Tuesday’s contest.