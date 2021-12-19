Nick Mullens start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns hope a recent COVID outbreak in the organization will not completely deplete their roster ahead of a massive Week 15 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. The biggest issue for Cleveland is the quarterback position, where both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum could be out of the game due to COVID protocols, giving Nick Mullens the start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Nick Mullens

Mullens is a journeyman backup quarterback who has had limited success in spot starts. Him putting up a good game in a good matchup with the Raiders isn’t out of the question, but it isn’t likely either. It’s unknown exactly what the roster situation will look like in Cleveland, so it’s hard to trust any quarterback with this game getting moved to Monday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are better streaming options on the waiver wire that we know will play, go a different route this week.