Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 15 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 15 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws the ball during warm-up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NFL is in the mix of the playoff race with Week 15 offering several clinching scenarios across the league. However, for many fantasy football leagues, the playoffs are underway. Leagues with only four playoff teams might not start for another week, but for most leagues with a six-team playoff, this weekend is the first round.

The playoffs are difficult enough, but COVID-19 has increased the degree of difficulty. Several key skill position players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list amidst an outbreak across several teams. This has resulted in three games getting moved off the weekend slate. Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game was moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET and Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams have both been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Aside from COVID issues, that makes injury decisions a little more difficult.

That being said, we are getting info on injuries to help you make your decisions heading toward the 1 p.m. slate of games. The most significant potential inactive right now is looking like Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB has never missed a start due to injury, but a bone bruise on his ankle could cost him Week 15 against the Packers. His final status won’t be known until 2:55 p.m. ET.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 15 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Lamar Jackson will have a tough time playing, but has a slight chance

Marquise Brown is expected to play

Tony Pollard will work out before the game, but there is optimism he will play

James Conner and Zach Ertz are expected to play

DJ Moore is expected to play

Both Broncos RBs are expected to play

Leonard Fournette is expected to play

