Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 15 inactives come in

The NFL is in the mix of the playoff race with Week 15 offering several clinching scenarios across the league. However, for many fantasy football leagues, the playoffs are underway. Leagues with only four playoff teams might not start for another week, but for most leagues with a six-team playoff, this weekend is the first round.

The playoffs are difficult enough, but COVID-19 has increased the degree of difficulty. Several key skill position players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list amidst an outbreak across several teams. This has resulted in three games getting moved off the weekend slate. Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game was moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET and Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams have both been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Aside from COVID issues, that makes injury decisions a little more difficult.

That being said, we are getting info on injuries to help you make your decisions heading toward the 1 p.m. slate of games. The most significant potential inactive right now is looking like Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB has never missed a start due to injury, but a bone bruise on his ankle could cost him Week 15 against the Packers. His final status won’t be known until 2:55 p.m. ET.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 15 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Lamar Jackson will have a tough time playing, but has a slight chance

Earlier in the week, the Ravens did not expect Lamar Jackson to be able to play Sunday, and he still might have a tough time doing it, per sources. But Jackson was moving around better in practice this weekend, raising some hopes - however unlikely - he could make it back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Marquise Brown is expected to play

*Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Tony Pollard will work out before the game, but there is optimism he will play

#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot), listed as questionable, will work out pregame to determine his status, source said. He was limited this week and also participated in the Saturday practice — a sign of real optimism. But the pre-game workout will tell all. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Cowboys’ running back Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants but Dallas could have a slightly more cautious approach with him due to the injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

James Conner and Zach Ertz are expected to play

#AZCardinals RB James Conner (ankle). And TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) are both looking good to play today, source said. They are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

DJ Moore is expected to play

#Panthers WR DJ Moore (hamstring), listed as questionable and limited all week, is expected to play today vs. the #Bills, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Both Broncos RBs are expected to play

#Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon III (thumb, hip) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are both expected to play today against the #Bengals, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Leonard Fournette is expected to play