Errol Spence Jr next opponent: Yordenis Ugas unification bout approved by WBA

The welterweight division will move a step closer to an undisputed champion early in 2022 with the first of potentially multiple title unification bouts. The WBA has approved a bout between Errol Spence, Jr. and Yordenis Ugas that would unify three of the four major titles. Ugas holds the WBA title and Spence holds the WBC and IBF titles.

This past summer, Spence was scheduled to face previous WBA champ Manny Pacquiao, but Spence had to withdraw due to an eye injury. Ugas stepped in and beat Pacquiao. The WBA was not willing to approve Ugas’ request for the fight, but has relented with prior mandatory Eimantas Stanionis stepping aside.

This will mark Spence’s first fight since winning a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia in December 2020. It marked his fifth successful defense of the IBF belt and first successful defense of the WBC title. He is 27-0 and ranked No. 2 at Ring Magazine, just behind 38-0 Terence Crawford, who holds the WBO title. Ugas is currently the No. 3 welterweight.