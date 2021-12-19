Trae Young latest superstar placed in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young has been placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. He won’t be able to play in Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, which appears in jeopardy of being placed altogether. The Cavs had five additional players land in COVID-19 protocols after Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley both landed on the list.

We’ll see if this means there’s going to be an outbreak within the Hawks organization. If so, we could see more ATL players headed to the COVID list. Bogdan Bogdanovic is on the injury report with an ankle issue and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday.

If Young is out and Bogdanovic returns, plus the Hawks don’t lose anyone else to COVID protocols, there will be some value throughout the roster. Delon Wright and Kevin Huerter should play most of the minutes in the back court. Lou Williams is also a candidate to get more run at PG as the most natural replacement for Young.