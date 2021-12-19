Ravens secondary in shambles heading into game vs. Aaron Rodgers

The Baltimore Ravens secondary lost Jimmy Smith to the COVID-19 list this morning and are severely hurting at the position. They will face Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams today, which is going to be an extremely tough matchup with multiple backups in the secondary.
These are the Ravens CB today against GB after Jimmy Smith tested positive this morning. The Ravens clearly have it going around CB and WR. Anthony Averett— Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) December 19, 2021
Tavon Young
Kevon Seymour
Robert Jackson