Ravens secondary in shambles heading into game vs. Aaron Rodgers

By Chet Gresham
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens secondary lost Jimmy Smith to the COVID-19 list this morning and are severely hurting at the position. They will face Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams today, which is going to be an extremely tough matchup with multiple backups in the secondary.

