Report: Sixers-Pelicans game Sunday in jeopardy due to COVID-19

The game Sunday between the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans is in jeopardy of being played due to COVID-19, Shams Charania reported. Andre Drummond and Shake Milton were placed into health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang are already out. Plus, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green are all questionable to play. So there’s a chance the Sixers will be missing seven players on Sunday.

The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. ET, so there’s plenty of time to get info via the injury report before lock. It may be best to stay away from this game and pivot if need be to guys like Embiid or Maxey, though it’s hard trusting Philly at this point. The team hasn’t been playing well having lost three straight games. Either way, we’ll see if this game gets played. The NBA has been reluctant to cancel more games as teams deal with outbreaks and there hasn’t been any talk of the League pausing before Christmas next week.