Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ruled out after being evaluated for concussion in Week 15 vs. Titans

Update: Pat Freiermuth has been officially ruled out for the rest of today’s game. He’ll have to clear protocols to be eligible for next week’s matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 19, 2021

Update: Freiermuth has entered the locker room. His day appears to be done.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was helped off the field after taking a nasty hit during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The rookie was laid out by Tennessee’s Kristian Fulton after a five-yard reception and was down on the field for multiple minutes. He is currently being evaluated for a concussion.

This is unfortunate for the young tight end considering he was just in concussion protocols just three weeks ago. He was Pittsburgh’s leading receiver today prior to the hit, catching all four of his targets from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for 37 yards.

The rookie has been productive over the last several weeks and has emerged as a dangerous red zone threat. In 13 games prior to Sunday, he had 45 receptions for 385 yards and seven touchdowns. There is no indication if he’ll return for the action this afternoon. Judging by the nature of the hit, it’s highly unlikely.