D’Onta Foreman suffers foot injury in Week 15 vs. Steelers, returns for final drive

Titans RB D’Onta Foreman suffered a foot injury in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
D’Onta Foreman of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Update: Foreman has returned on a crucial drive for the Titans with two minutes left.

The Tennessee Titans are in a heated battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, but the Titans may have lost D’Onta Foreman for the game with a foot injury. The Titans are currently down 19-13 with two minutes left.

If Foreman cannot return, look for Dontrell Hilliard to take over in the backfield. The starter had 104 yards on 20 carries but might not be able to carry on with his foot injury. Foreman had foot issues earlier in the game but powered through most of the contest.

