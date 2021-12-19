D’Onta Foreman suffers foot injury in Week 15 vs. Steelers, returns for final drive

Update: Foreman has returned on a crucial drive for the Titans with two minutes left.

Foreman back in for @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 19, 2021

The Tennessee Titans are in a heated battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, but the Titans may have lost D’Onta Foreman for the game with a foot injury. The Titans are currently down 19-13 with two minutes left.

D'Onta Foreman running wild. But now down after his right ankle was pinned underneath him on the last tackle. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) December 19, 2021

If Foreman cannot return, look for Dontrell Hilliard to take over in the backfield. The starter had 104 yards on 20 carries but might not be able to carry on with his foot injury. Foreman had foot issues earlier in the game but powered through most of the contest.