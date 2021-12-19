 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sterling Shepard suffered a torn Achilles in Week 15 vs. Cowboys

Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact injury in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
ew York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Post-game update: The Giants have confirmed that Shepard did in fact suffer a torn Achilles in Week 15.

Post-game update: The speculation of an Achilles tear of Shepard appears to be true, as Jordan Schultz reports. This is of course a season-ending injury and one that is often difficult to return from at the same level as before.

New York Giants wide receiver suffered a lower leg injury late in the game against the Cowboys. It was a non-contact injury, which of course is never a good thing.

The Giants have had horrible luck when it comes to wide receiver injuries this season. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Shepard have been dealing with injuries for most of the year.

More From DraftKings Nation