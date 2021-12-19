Sterling Shepard suffered a torn Achilles in Week 15 vs. Cowboys

Post-game update: The Giants have confirmed that Shepard did in fact suffer a torn Achilles in Week 15.

Post-game update: The speculation of an Achilles tear of Shepard appears to be true, as Jordan Schultz reports. This is of course a season-ending injury and one that is often difficult to return from at the same level as before.

New York Giants wide receiver suffered a lower leg injury late in the game against the Cowboys. It was a non-contact injury, which of course is never a good thing.

Here's the injury to Sterling Shepard, non-contact...



Might be a torn Achilles. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/ts9g6gug9r — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 19, 2021

The Giants have had horrible luck when it comes to wide receiver injuries this season. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Shepard have been dealing with injuries for most of the year.