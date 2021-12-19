 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Teddy Bridgewater suffers scary injury in Week 15 vs. Bengals

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a head injury in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Update: The broadcast is reporting that Bridgewater is going to a local hospital out of precaution, but he does have movement in his extremities. All our positive thoughts are with Bridgewater and his quick recovery.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injury after elevating and banging his head on the ground after being tackled. He appeared to go limp after hitting the ground and the cart is out to get him.

