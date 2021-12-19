Teddy Bridgewater suffers scary injury in Week 15 vs. Bengals

Update: The broadcast is reporting that Bridgewater is going to a local hospital out of precaution, but he does have movement in his extremities. All our positive thoughts are with Bridgewater and his quick recovery.
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injury after elevating and banging his head on the ground after being tackled. He appeared to go limp after hitting the ground and the cart is out to get him.
Bridgewater loaded in cart to chants of Ted-dy. pic.twitter.com/R0Ceav2u2U— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 19, 2021