Mike Evans suffers hamstring injury, OUT for rest of game vs. Saints

Update: Both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are OUT for the rest of the game. Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller will get more work moving forward.

Update: Well, that was quick, Evans has been downgraded to doubtful to return with a hamstring injury. That is a quick downgrade, so the injury must be significant. The Bucs are now without their Top 2 receivers if Chris Godwin can’t return from this knee injury suffered in this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Evans made a great catch in the second quarter, but headed to the sideline afterward. We’ll see if he can come back on this next possession.