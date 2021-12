Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury. This is the third star offensive player the Buccaneers have lost, as both their top receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are out as well.

Fournette had nine carries for 34 yards, with seven receptions for 33 more yards before leaving. Those receptions sure help his PPR fantasy points, but now it’s Ronald Jones’ time to lead.