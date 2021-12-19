Myles Gaskin receives one carry in first quarter vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin did not see the field to start in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, per Daniel Oyefusi. Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were just activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 a couple of days ago.

Many people thought that with Gaskin returning off the reserve/COVID-list that he would be utilized in passing game as Miami is without rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, the Dolphins have surprisingly decided to go with Duke Johnson as the starting running back. Johnson has four carries for 17 yards. Miami promoted the veteran running back off the practice squad on Nov. 20.

As for Gaskin, he would receive his first carry for four yards towards the end of the first quarter. The Dolphins are currently down 10-0 against New York, which means we could see Gaskin used more in the passing game as they try to make a comeback.