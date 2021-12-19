NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC West coming out of Week 16

The AFC West got things started early this week with the Thursday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Chargers. It was a tight one all night long but Kansas City was able to get the overtime victory.

Kansas City improved to 10-4 with the win while LA dropped to 8-6. The Chiefs have a two-game lead on the Chargers with three games remaining. The teams split the season series, which moves the tiebreaker to division record. KC is 4-1 against AFC West opponents while LA is 2-2.

The Broncos are hosting the Bengals Sunday afternoon in a matchup critical to both teams’ wild card hopes. Both teams are 7-6 heading into that game. The AFC West wraps up on Monday after a postponement of Raiders-Browns. Cleveland had an outbreak of COVID-19 that eventually led to the Saturday matchup moved to Monday. It will air at 5 p.m. ahead of the Vikings-Bears Monday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. We’ll update with new odds once they are live.

Chiefs: TBD (was -225)

Chargers: TBD (was +200)

Broncos: TBD (was +2000)

Raiders: TBD (was +10000)

