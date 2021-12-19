How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 15

The NFL playoffs are a month away, and the playoff picture has devolved into chaos. Week 15 opened with a fun Chiefs-Chargers overtime game that saw the Chiefs get the overtime road win. Not exactly shocking. Things took a turn on Saturday when the Colts beat the Patriots in fairly impressive fashion.

Then we arrived at Sunday.

The 1 p.m. slate was not pretty and it brought us another mammoth upset. The 1-11-1 Lions beat the 10-3 Cardinals in stunning dominant fashion. Dan Campbell has done great work keeping his Lions squad fired up in most games, and they snagged their second victory in an otherwise lost season. Arizona will remain in first place in the NFC West, but it could come down to tiebreakers pending the outcome of Tuesday’s Seahawks-Rams game.

The early slate also saw the Cowboys get a divisional win over the Giants. They can clinch a playoff berth with a Saints or 49ers loss. The Titans had a rough week in their attempts to improve their playoff position. The Colts won on Saturday and Tennessee lost on Sunday. The Titans remain a game up on Indianapolis and holding the tiebreaker, but their chances at the No. 1 seed take a hit.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like heading into the late Sunday afternoon slate in Week 15.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-4

2. Tennessee Titans, 9-4

3. New England Patriots, 9-5

4. Baltimore Ravens, 8-5

5. Indianapolis Colts, 8-6

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6

7. Buffalo Bills, 7-6

Outside looking in: Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers, (6-6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7)

NFC playoff picture

1. Green Bay Packers, 10-3

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10-3

3. Dallas Cowboys, 10-4

4. Arizona Cardinals, 10-4

5. Los Angeles Rams, 9-4

6. San Francisco 49ers, 7-6

7. Washington Football Team, 6-7

Outside looking in: Minnesota Vikings (6-7), Philadelphia Eagles (6-7), Atlanta Falcons (6-7), New Orleans Saints (6-7), Seattle Seahawks (5-8), Carolina Panthers (5-9)