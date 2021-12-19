 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 16 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 16 point spreads as the NFL wraps up the Sunday slate of games in Week 15.

By DKNation Staff
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

We still have plenty of football left on the Week 15 schedule due to COVID outbreaks extending the schedule to Tuesday, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16.

The lines all opened prior to Thursday Night Football. They then closed once the 1 p.m. slate got underway on Sunday. Later Sunday evening we’ll see the lines re-open with point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses and keeping a close eye on line movement as the the NFL manages COVID outbreaks around the league.

Here’s our full list of Week 16 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

49ers vs. Titans

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -1
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Titans -110, 49ers -110

Browns vs. Packers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Packers -275, Browns +225

Colts vs. Cardinals

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cardinals -4
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -190, Colts +160

Bucs vs. Panthers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -11
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -550, Panthers +400

Bills vs. Patriots

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -2
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Patriots -130, Bills +110

Rams vs. Vikings

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -3
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Rams -170, Vikings +150

Ravens vs. Bengals

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -140, Ravens +120

Chargers vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5
Opening point total: 45.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -525, Texans +385

Jaguars vs. Jets

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Jets -1
Opening point total: 41
Opening moneyline: Jets -120, Jaguars +100

Lions vs. Falcons

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Falcons -6
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Falcons -255, Lions +205

Giants vs. Eagles

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -400, Giants +300

Bears vs. Seahawks

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -7
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -320, Bears +250

Broncos vs. Raiders

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Broncos -1
Opening point total: 42
Opening moneyline: Broncos -115, Raiders -105

Steelers vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -450, Steelers +340

Washington vs. Cowboys

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -9
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -400, Washington +300

Dolphins vs. Saints

Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: TBD
Opening moneyline: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation