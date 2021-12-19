Opening odds for Week 16 of the NFL season

We still have plenty of football left on the Week 15 schedule due to COVID outbreaks extending the schedule to Tuesday, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16.
The lines all opened prior to Thursday Night Football. They then closed once the 1 p.m. slate got underway on Sunday. Later Sunday evening we’ll see the lines re-open with point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses and keeping a close eye on line movement as the the NFL manages COVID outbreaks around the league.
Here’s our full list of Week 16 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.
49ers vs. Titans
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Titans -1
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Titans -110, 49ers -110
Browns vs. Packers
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Packers -6.5
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Packers -275, Browns +225
Colts vs. Cardinals
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Cardinals -4
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -190, Colts +160
Bucs vs. Panthers
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bucs -11
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -550, Panthers +400
Bills vs. Patriots
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Patriots -2
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Patriots -130, Bills +110
Rams vs. Vikings
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Rams -3
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Rams -170, Vikings +150
Ravens vs. Bengals
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -140, Ravens +120
Chargers vs. Texans
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5
Opening point total: 45.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -525, Texans +385
Jaguars vs. Jets
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Jets -1
Opening point total: 41
Opening moneyline: Jets -120, Jaguars +100
Lions vs. Falcons
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Falcons -6
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Falcons -255, Lions +205
Giants vs. Eagles
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -400, Giants +300
Bears vs. Seahawks
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Seahawks -7
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -320, Bears +250
Broncos vs. Raiders
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Broncos -1
Opening point total: 42
Opening moneyline: Broncos -115, Raiders -105
Steelers vs. Chiefs
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -450, Steelers +340
Washington vs. Cowboys
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Cowboys -9
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -400, Washington +300
Dolphins vs. Saints
Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: TBD
Opening moneyline: TBD
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.