Opening odds for Week 16 of the NFL season

We still have plenty of football left on the Week 15 schedule due to COVID outbreaks extending the schedule to Tuesday, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16.

The lines all opened prior to Thursday Night Football. They then closed once the 1 p.m. slate got underway on Sunday. Later Sunday evening we’ll see the lines re-open with point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses and keeping a close eye on line movement as the the NFL manages COVID outbreaks around the league.

Here’s our full list of Week 16 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -1

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -110, 49ers -110

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Packers -275, Browns +225

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cardinals -4

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -190, Colts +160

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -11

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -550, Panthers +400

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -2

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Patriots -130, Bills +110

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -3

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Rams -170, Vikings +150

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -140, Ravens +120

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -525, Texans +385

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Jets -1

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: Jets -120, Jaguars +100

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Falcons -6

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Falcons -255, Lions +205

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -400, Giants +300

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -7

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -320, Bears +250

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Broncos -1

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Broncos -115, Raiders -105

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -450, Steelers +340

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -9

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -400, Washington +300

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.