Opening Week 16 Lions vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions got back into the win column with a huge, upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons couldn't stop the versatility of the San Francisco 49ers offense and came up short in their Week 15 matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Lions-Falcons Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Falcons -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Falcons -210, Lions +175

Opening point spread: Falcons -6

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: DET +4.5

The Lions may not be a great team, but they cover fairly often. Coming off a huge win against the Cardinals, they are going to look at keeping that momentum going. The Falcons' offense should have a decent game, but their defense is terrible. Even if the Lions are missing running back D’Andre Swift, third-stringer Craig Reynolds has shown that he is up to the task of carrying the load.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.