Opening Week 16 Browns vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Browns game against the Las Vegas Raiders was postponed and will be played on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Packers took advantage of the Baltimore Ravens' missing quarterback Lamar Jackson and escaped with a 31-30 win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Browns-Packers Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -350, Browns +270

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: GB -7.5

The Browns Covid concerns are one thing, but now they go on the road to Lambeau Field with two fewer days of rest than they would've had if their Week 15 game had been played as scheduled. The Packers did struggle to run the ball in the first half against the Ravens, but I think that they are going to be able to cover against this Browns team that will lack rest when they need it the most.

