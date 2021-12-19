Opening Week 16 Colts vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The Colts are coming off a win against the New England Patriots that saw running back Jonathan Taylor put up 170 rushing yards and a touchdown making it 11 straight games that he has found the endzone. The Cardinals came out slow and the Detroit Lions took advantage shocking Arizona in a 30-12 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Colts-Cardinals Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -140, Colts +120

Opening point spread: Cardinals -4

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Colts +2.5

Well, they can’t play much worse. Even though the team had played without DeAndre Hopkins before, his presence was definitely missed as the Cardinals couldn’t do anything on offense. The reason the Colts get the edge here? Taylor. Arizona is coming off a game where they gave up 112 rushing yards to Craig Reynolds. Who? Exactly. Taylor is going to be licking his chops to get at this defense. I think the Colts keep it close and cover the +2.5.

