Opening Week 16 49ers vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The 49ers continued building momentum with a win against the Atlanta Falcons, 31-13. The Titans struggled to keep possession against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they couldn’t hold on to a win either. Even with the loss, they remain atop the AFC South.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the 49ers-Titans Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -145, Titans +125

Opening point spread: Titans -1

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: SF -3

The Titans' performance against the Steelers was very concerning. They are projected to get star wide receiver AJ Brown back for this one, but it remains to be seen if he can shoulder the load enough to get them back into the win column. The way the 49ers are playing, they have the momentum and the versatility to come away with the win.

