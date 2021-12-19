Opening Week 16 Ravens vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Ravens were missing Lamar Jackson under center, but Tyler Huntley’s four total touchdowns on the day weren’t enough to hold off the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals offense was slowed by the Denver Broncos, but they still managed to do just enough to come away with the 15-10 win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Ravens-Bengals Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals -155, Ravens +135

Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: BAL +3

The movement of this pick likely depends on the health of Jackson, but Huntley played admirably in relief. His connection with tight end Mark Andrews was had to stop by the Packers and I don’t know that the Bengals will be able to slow him down. These teams met in Week 7 and the Ravens got blown out 41-17. I don’t think we see the same result and I think the Ravens get their revenge.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.