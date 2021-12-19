Opening Week 16 Rams vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The LA Rams and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams played the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday due to the Covid related postponement of their Week 15 game. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears in the second Monday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Rams-Vikings Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Rams -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Rams -170, Vikings +150

Opening point spread: Rams -3

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: LAR -3

What a Week 15 for the Rams. They play on Tuesday and then turn around on the short week and take on the Vikings. Barring any big injuries, the Rams offense has been looking better and quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the same page as receiver Odell Beckham Jr. which just makes their offense that much more dangerous. If their defense can get back to their dominant self that we had become accustomed to, this team is built to make a deep playoff run.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.