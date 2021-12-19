Opening Week 16 Bills vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bills got started slowly against the Carolina Panthers, but took care of business in the end, dominating 31-14. The Patriots took the L against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night and this opened the door to the AFC East title. Heading into Week 16, New England leads Buffalo by one game and Miami by two.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bills-Patriots Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Both -110

Opening point spread: Patriots -2

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: NE -1

The Patriots struggled to slow down Jonathan Taylor of the Colts and it ended up costing them the game. Luckily for them, the Bills don’t like committing to one running back so it is unlikely that the Patriots will have to deal with someone of Taylor’s status. This game is going to show how legit New England is this year and I think they are primed for a divisional title. Pats to cover.

