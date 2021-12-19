Opening Week 16 Jaguars vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Even with Urban Meyer gone from the organization, the team still struggled to do much on offense and couldn’t contain the Texans' offense for yet another loss. The Jets kept it close against the Miami Dolphins, but fell just short of a win, 31-24.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jaguars-Jets Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Jets -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Jets -125, Jaguars +105

Opening point spread: Jets -1

Opening point total: 41

Early pick: NYJ -1.5

The Jaguars are awful and the Jets at least resemble a professional football team. Zach Wilson isn’t getting as much credit as he should for the progress he has made this year. This game is going to be a second ugly game in the row for the Jaguars, but I expect the Jets to at least cover and take the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.