Opening Week 16 Giants vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants looked awful against the Dallas Cowboys and lost by 15. The Eagles take on the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Giants-Eagles Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Eagles -475, Giants +350

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: PHI -10

This spread seems high, but I think it just shows the state of the Giants at the moment. Sterling Shepard is done for the year so not only do they enter this one on a losing streak, but they have to do it without their best receiver. The Eagles play on Tuesday but if they can come out of that game without any significant injuries and a win, that sets them up for success in this matchup. These teams met in Week 12 and the Giants won 13-7. Hopefully, the Eagles had a chance to get healthier and if so, they should cover here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.