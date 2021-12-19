Opening Week 16 Bucs vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football for Week 15. The Panthers stopped the Buffalo Bills early, but that didn’t last long as the Bills took the 31-14 win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bucs-Panthers Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -14

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bucs -850, Panthers +575

Opening point spread: Bucs -11

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: TB -14

The Panthers' offense is bad and Cam Newton is clearly not the answer. The Buccaneers' defense should have no trouble containing him and the Panthers' defense is not going to be able to slow down the plethora of weapons that the Bucs have. The line swung three points on re-opening, but barring anything crazy happening in the SNF game for the Bucs in Week 15, this one should go their way.

