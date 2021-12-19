Opening Week 16 Chargers vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The LA Chargers and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers fell in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs and just couldn’t hang onto the lead with questionable fourth-down calls. The Texans' offense and Brandin Cooks came alive against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they won 30-16.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chargers-Texans Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -10.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -510, Texans +375

Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: LAC -10.5

I was tempted to go with the Texans here, but I’m not going to let one game against the Jaguars give me hope for their offense. The Chargers have been playing really well and went the distance with arguably the best team in the NFL. The worst thing they can do is look past Houston this week, but I think they use it as a get-right game as they make their final playoff push.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.