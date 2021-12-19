Opening Week 16 Bears vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings in the second Monday Night Football game. The Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET since their original game time was postponed due to Covid issues.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bears-Seahawks Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Seahawks -320, Bears +250

Opening point spread: Seahawks -7

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: SEA -7

The Seahawks' offense finally looks back on track as they have scored at least 30 points on offense in back-to-back games and a two-game win streak. They have Tyler Lockett on the Covid list at the time of this writing, but this could be the game that DK Metcalf needs to get back on track from his poor performances this season. The Bears have good moments, but they are struggling to string them together. Give me the Seachickens to cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.