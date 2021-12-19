NFL Draft order: Lions win, Jaguars loss moves Jacksonville into No. 1 pick

The Detroit Lions have been firmly established atop the 2022 NFL Draft order, but that has officially changed. The Lions shocked the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 to improve to 2-11-1 on the season. In the same early slate, the Texans lost to the Jaguars, which dropped Jacksonville to 2-12. With those two results, the Jaguars now hold the No. 1 pick and the Lions are No. 2.

The Lions-Cardinals result shows that upsets could remain the rest of the way, but for the time-being, the Jaguars are in the driver’s seat to have the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used the top pick to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s been a disaster of a season since, culminating in the firing of Urban Meyer this week.

Meanwhile, the Lions are not a good football team but they show signs of life most weeks. The team needs to improve the roster considerably, but for the time being it appears Dan Campbell is the right person to lead the rebuilding effort.