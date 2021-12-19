Opening Week 16 Steelers vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Steelers and Chiefs have long been rivals and both have plenty to gain in this game. Pittsburgh comes into the game with a 7-6-1 record and sitting roughly a half game back of the three wild card teams. Kansas City has the best record in the AFC and can clinch the AFC West with a win and some help in Week 16.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Chiefs Week 16 matchup.

Steelers vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Steelers +350

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -450, Steelers +340

Early pick: KC -9.5

The Chiefs' offense has started clicking and the Steelers' defense still can’t stop the run. Even though they came away with a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, the Steelers still gave up over 100 yards rushing to D’Onta Foreman. The Chiefs shouldn’t have too much trouble in covering.

