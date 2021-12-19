Opening Week 16 Washington vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys handled their business on Sunday, beating the Giants 21-6 to improve to 10-4. Dallas is closing in on clinching the NFC East and can likely take care of it in Week 16. They are also firmly in the mix for the No. 1 overall seed but will likely need to win out in the NFC East. Meanwhile, Washington awaits a Tuesday game against the Eagles to close out Week 15. The Football Team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, but is slowly welcoming players back to the active roster.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Washington-Cowboys Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -435, Washington +330

Opening point spread: Cowboys -9

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: WFT +10

This game is a rematch of Week 14 when these teams last met and the Cowboys came away with a 27-20 win. Dallas is on a three-game win streak and the WFT have to deal with Covid issues and a short week. Even with all of that in consideration, I think this one remains closer than a nine-point score. I think the Cowboys get the win, but that the Football Team covers.

