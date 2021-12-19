 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Le’Veon Bell calls out Jake Paul to fight him, Jake Paul fires back

Maybe Bell can do better in the ring than Frank Gore.

By David Fucillo
Le’Veon Bell #17 of the Baltimore Ravens catches the ball in warm ups before the start of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jake Paul took care of business Saturday evening when he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their eight round bout. Paul improved to 5-0 in the rematch victory and now begins the process of figuring out his next opponent.

Paul has big names in mind for his next fight, but someone else has thrown his hat in the ring. NFL running back Le’Veon Bell called out Paul after his Saturday evening fight.

Paul responded on Twitter in an appropriate way. He saidBell was saying Woodley couldn’t box and then suggested Woodley and Bell face off “as part of the next MVP event.” Paul’s promotions company is called MVP and even if Paul doesn’t fight on the card, we know there will be more fights involving non-traditional personalities.

It’s not entirely clear what exactly Bell’s boxing skills look like. Frank Gore used boxing as part of his workouts for a decade, but he still looked like a beginner when he stepped in the ring. We’ll see if this actually goes anywhere.

