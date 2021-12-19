Le’Veon Bell calls out Jake Paul to fight him, Jake Paul fires back

Jake Paul took care of business Saturday evening when he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their eight round bout. Paul improved to 5-0 in the rematch victory and now begins the process of figuring out his next opponent.

Paul has big names in mind for his next fight, but someone else has thrown his hat in the ring. NFL running back Le’Veon Bell called out Paul after his Saturday evening fight.

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box https://t.co/EaxEBbJFR9 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

he won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has … https://t.co/NKgwLIoRvb — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

Paul responded on Twitter in an appropriate way. He saidBell was saying Woodley couldn’t box and then suggested Woodley and Bell face off “as part of the next MVP event.” Paul’s promotions company is called MVP and even if Paul doesn’t fight on the card, we know there will be more fights involving non-traditional personalities.

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box.



How about you show him as part of the next MVP event?



Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

It’s not entirely clear what exactly Bell’s boxing skills look like. Frank Gore used boxing as part of his workouts for a decade, but he still looked like a beginner when he stepped in the ring. We’ll see if this actually goes anywhere.