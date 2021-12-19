 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jayson Tatum questionable for Monday’s game vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

The Celtics SF is dealing with an ankle injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on December 18, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Boston Celtics have seen a number of their players enter the league’s health and safety protocols, setting up a long injury report for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. That report now includes star small forward Jayson Tatum, who is questionable to play with an ankle injury.

Jayson Tatum injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If Tatum were to miss this contest, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are the players most likely to benefit from a fantasy standpoint. The Celtics are down a number of players, so there could be any number of value plays depending on who ends up taking the floor.

Betting impact

If Tatum is out, the Celtics will probably lose some points against the spread. Boston was likely to be an underdog anyway in this game, so that might not change depending on the small forward’s health. This seems to be a short-term issue, so it won’t affect Boston’s long-term outlook.

