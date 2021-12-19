Jayson Tatum questionable for Monday’s game vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

The Boston Celtics have seen a number of their players enter the league’s health and safety protocols, setting up a long injury report for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. That report now includes star small forward Jayson Tatum, who is questionable to play with an ankle injury.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia (12/20) 3/3:

Jayson Tatum - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

Brodric Thomas - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

Brodric Thomas - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

Grant Williams - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

Jayson Tatum injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If Tatum were to miss this contest, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are the players most likely to benefit from a fantasy standpoint. The Celtics are down a number of players, so there could be any number of value plays depending on who ends up taking the floor.

Betting impact

If Tatum is out, the Celtics will probably lose some points against the spread. Boston was likely to be an underdog anyway in this game, so that might not change depending on the small forward’s health. This seems to be a short-term issue, so it won’t affect Boston’s long-term outlook.