Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will return to Week 15 game vs. Falcons

UPDATE: CBS went to the sideline reporter and she said that Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and will return to the game.

The San Francisco pass rush has been giving Matt Ryan a lot of problems in Week 15, but they might need to finish out the game without edge rusher Nick Bosa. He suffered a head injury midway through the third quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion.

It would appear that Bosa will be able to return to the game. He was spotted holding his helmet after coming out of the blue medical tent. As Cam Inman noted, that would not be allowed if he was determined to have suffered a concussion.

Bosa had one sack prior to the injury, giving him 15 for the 2021 season.