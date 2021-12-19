Who has clinched a 2021 NFL playoff spot

The NFL playoffs are less than a month away and a season of incredible parity — or mediocrity? — means we have had to wait until late December to start seeing teams secure playoff berths. The addition of two more playoff teams coupled with a 17-game schedule only furthered the chaos this season.

We’ll be updating this article with each team that clinches a playoff spot until we have the final 14-team playoff pool. We’ll include a brief look at how they clinched and what happened with their season that led to this point. Each team is listed with their record at the time of clinching their playoff berth.

Green Bay Packers (11-3)

When they clinched: Week 15

How they clinched: 31-30 win over the Ravens clinched the NFC North division title.

What went right: There was plenty of drama around Aaron Rodgers this year, and in spite of that the team persevered. In spite of trade demands and COVID-19 drama, Rodgers has put together an MVP-caliber season and Green Bay rolled through the NFC North. They hold the top seed in the conference coming out of Week 15, and a winter playoff trip to Lambeau Field is not something any other team wants.